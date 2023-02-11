Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

