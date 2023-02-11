Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 115,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EC opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.14). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

