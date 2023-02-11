Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

AEM stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

