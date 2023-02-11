Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $9,708,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

WPM stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.