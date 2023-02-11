Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aramark by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 176,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 60,315 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000.

Aramark Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.46 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Insider Transactions at Aramark

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

