Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,434.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

