Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,760 Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,760 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hong Kong and China Gas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

HOKCY opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

