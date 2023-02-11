Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryanair Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.57) to €21.00 ($22.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.