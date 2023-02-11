Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,550 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Orange during the second quarter worth $156,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Orange by 25.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Orange during the second quarter worth $971,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orange by 104.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Orange by 0.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 151,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Orange Stock Performance

Orange Cuts Dividend

ORAN opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

