Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 890 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.62.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $553.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.10 million. Research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

