Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Stock Performance

QGEN opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QGEN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

