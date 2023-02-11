Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.93%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

