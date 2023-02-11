Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

