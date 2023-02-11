Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 12,090 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOPEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,764,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $17,667,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,511,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,464,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

