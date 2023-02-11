Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Articles

