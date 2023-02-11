Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 16.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.44.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day moving average is $117.22. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

