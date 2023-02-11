Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Workday Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -150.69, a P/E/G ratio of 192.53 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

