Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Datadog by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Datadog by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Datadog by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Datadog by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $181.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,610.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,889 shares of company stock valued at $31,800,260 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

