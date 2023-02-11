Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.51 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $145.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

