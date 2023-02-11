Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Markel by 62.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Markel by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL opened at $1,358.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,344.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,253.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

