Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SENEA stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $439.84 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

