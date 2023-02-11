Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,717 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $61.17 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

