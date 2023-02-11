Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 656 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 286.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 140,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 104,294 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 804,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 243,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 27,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Stock Performance

NYSE HCI opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $432.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.82. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.04) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $126.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.06 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post -6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.