Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 664 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597,379 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $57.99 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

See Also

