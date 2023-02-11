Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.84. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUTH. TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

