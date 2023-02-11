Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 736 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 14.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in DMC Global by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

DMC Global Price Performance

About DMC Global

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $490.40 million, a PE ratio of -132.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

(Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.