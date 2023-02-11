Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,917 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

