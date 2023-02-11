Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $43.05 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

