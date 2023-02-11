Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HVT. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “moderate risk” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HVT stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

