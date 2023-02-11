Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,131 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,723,000 after acquiring an additional 172,974 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 402,562 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,896 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,313,550 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,434,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Trading Down 0.7 %

ZUMZ stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $488.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. Zumiez had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $237.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

