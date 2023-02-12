111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in 111 were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 221.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 111 during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in 111 by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in 111 by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YI stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. 111, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

111 ( NASDAQ:YI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $470.76 million for the quarter.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

