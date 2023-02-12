11,716 Shares in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $107,527.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $39,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,136.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $107,527.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $315,034. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
2seventy bio Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ TSVT opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.81. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.
2seventy bio Company Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
