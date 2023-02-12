12,475 Shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 64,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 960.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 101,645 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.66 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $426.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.