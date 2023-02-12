13,809 Shares in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.72 million, a PE ratio of 307.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

