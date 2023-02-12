1,396 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after buying an additional 1,020,400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in RadNet by 23.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,093,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after purchasing an additional 397,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,004 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 191,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Stock Performance

RDNT opened at $20.68 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). RadNet had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About RadNet

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

