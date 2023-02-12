16,700 Shares in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth about $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 60,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

ALTG opened at $17.23 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $554.63 million, a P/E ratio of 86.15 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

