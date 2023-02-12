19,989 Shares in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
