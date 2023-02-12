1ST Source Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. CX Institutional raised its stake in Amazon.com by 51.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 38,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 82,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 158.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -361.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

