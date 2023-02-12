23,400 Shares in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $78,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATNM. Maxim Group increased their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

