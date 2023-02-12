3,041 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 675,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after purchasing an additional 311,313 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $104.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

