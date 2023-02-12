31,222 Shares in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.70 and a beta of 0.59. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Custom Truck One Source

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

