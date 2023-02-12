59,917 Shares in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 48.1% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 35.3% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 273,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 71,209 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 109.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

About BlackSky Technology

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

