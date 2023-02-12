6,047 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

