6,680 Shares in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 118,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth $936,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth $159,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

CCBG opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $568.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCBG. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

