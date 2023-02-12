70,077 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNC opened at $72.74 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $68.73 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.39.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.