8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,626 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGHT. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 23.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $637.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

8X8 Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

