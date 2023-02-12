AIA Group Ltd Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -361.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

