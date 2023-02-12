Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,102.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 821,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784,548 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.