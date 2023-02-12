Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,088.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,028,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753,316 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $576,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $94.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

