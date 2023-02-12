Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $94.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.